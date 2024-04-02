Mediterranean Diet May Help Reduce Risk of Depression, Study Finds

A new study suggests that eating a Mediterranean diet may help reduce the risk of developing depression. The study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, found that people who followed a Mediterranean diet had a lower risk of developing depression compared to those who did not follow the diet. The Mediterranean diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and olive oil, and low in red meat and processed foods.

The study also found that the protective effect of the Mediterranean diet was stronger in individuals at high risk of depression, such as those with a family history of the condition. The findings suggest that adopting a Mediterranean diet may be a simple and effective way to prevent depression

