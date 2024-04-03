McLaren to race with Japanese-inspired livery at Suzuka event

McLaren will race at the Suzuka event with a livery tweak produced by Japanese artist MILTZ on its two MCL38s raced by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The livery, which changes the look of the engine cover, sidepods and front wing, features a dragon racing through the clouds, with elements inspired by Japanese calligraphy from the Edo period.

McLaren's latest livery change is part of the so-called Driven by Change campaign set up alongside partner British American Tobacco, which displays its Vuse brand of e-cigarettes on the McLaren cars

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1: McLaren make shock technical change ahead of Japanese Grand Prix as David Sanchez leaves teamMcLaren have announced a shock technical restructure ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix after recognising a 'misalignment'.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

McLaren Announces Technical Restructure Ahead of Japanese Grand PrixMcLaren have announced a shock technical restructure ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix after recognising a 'misalignment'. David Sanchez, who joined McLaren from Ferrari at the start of this year as technical director for car concept and performance, has left the team. McLaren said Rob Marshall, who joined from Red Bull, will assume the role of chief designer with Neil Houldey becoming technical director for engineering. Last year, Marshall was announced as technical director for engineering and design when signing for McLaren. Peter Prodromou will continue in his role as aerodynamics technical director while team principal Andrea Stella will take over Sanchez's role on an interim basis

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for SuzukaThe Williams Formula 1 team is now in a race to get Alex Albon’s crashed chassis back to the UK and repaired in time for the next race in Japan.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri wins season-opener, Pourchaire 18th on debutTomoki Nojiri opened his bid for a third Super Formula title with a straightforward victory in the first round of the new season at Suzuka.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Five big Japanese GP questions: Red Bull upgrades, Sargeant’s return, key Perez moment?After the drama of Melbourne, what will Suzuka bring?

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Japanese GP: Schedule and when to watch fourth F1 race of 2024 live on Sky Sports at SuzukaFor the first time in the event's history, the Japanese Grand Prix takes place in April and will host the fourth round of the 2024 F1 season next weekend.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »