McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets fastest time in rain-affected second practice for Japanese Grand Prix

Second practice for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix proved to be a damp squib as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the fastest time on a weather-affected session. Local favourite Yuki Tsunoda and his RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo were the only drivers to set lap times early on in changeable conditions, but set their times on the intermediate tyre. The hour-long session began in rain and, although it later stopped, the track was not deemed sufficiently dry enough for most teams to send out their cars.

Piastri was one of them and his time of one minute 34.725 seconds proved fast enough to top the timesheets, with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari the only others to set representative times

Mclaren Oscar Piastri Japanese Grand Prix Rain-Affected Fastest Time

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oscar Piastri predicted to have a ‘very good chance’ of scoring podium at Australian Grand PrixDespite an incredibly impressive rookie season, a first F1 podium has so far eluded Oscar Piastri in 2024.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Oscar Piastri casts clear verdict on controversial McLaren team orders at home raceOscar Piastri could be forgiven for being frustrated at missing out on a home podium through team orders, but he's as calm as ever about it.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Oscar Piastri: “We made right call” | Separate McLaren “mistake” identified“I think they made a mistake" - McLaren's strategy scrutinised at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lando Norris responds to Oscar Piastri team order concerns after denying home podiumWhile Oscar Piastri was one place away from a home podium, behind his team-mate, Lando Norris believes he would've been in front regardless.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Oscar Piastri sets ‘realistic’ goal after ‘don't quite have enough’ admissionOscar Piastri will compete in his home race for the second time in 2024.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

‘Finding my voice’: Oscar Piastri adjusts to F1 fame as he seeks hometown successNow in his sophomore season, the 22-year-old is more comfortable in his seat with McLaren — and with the fame that comes with it.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »