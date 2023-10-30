McLaren boss lauds Norris after recovery with Alonso-Valencia 2012 comparison

Norris was knocked out in Q1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after making a mistake on his final lap.In the race, Norris found himself as low as 14th following the mid-race red flag but drove beautifully to finish fifth, with some daring overtakes on

Speaking after the race in Mexico, Stella heaped praise on Norris, declaring his drive as one of the “best” he’s ever seen. “Well in fairness we were having exactly this conversation on the pit wall as his race engineer Will Joseph turned to me and said to me that’s one of the best of Lando. I said, ‘Will, that’s one of the best at all’.“Overtaking, so many overtakings, in Mexico, where yesterday if you read the quotes everyone is saying it’s so difficult to overtake, while managing PU temperatures, having to do lift and coast. I’m just impressed. One of the best races for a driver that I’ve been part of, let’s say.

