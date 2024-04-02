McLaren Announces Technical Restructure Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren have announced a shock technical restructure ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix after recognising a 'misalignment'. David Sanchez, who joined McLaren from Ferrari at the start of this year as technical director for car concept and performance, has left the team. McLaren said Rob Marshall, who joined from Red Bull, will assume the role of chief designer with Neil Houldey becoming technical director for engineering.
Last year, Marshall was announced as technical director for engineering and design when signing for McLaren. When will Norris win his first F1 race?When to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppPeter Prodromou will continue in his role as aerodynamics technical director while team principal Andrea Stella will take over Sanchez's role on an interim basi
