McGills divert buses for third night 'to keep everyone safe' after attacks

McGill's Buses have been forced to divert two services in Barrhead due to 'attacks' for the third night in a row.

Both the number 3 and 51 did not travel through the Auchenback area of the East Renfrewshire town with the aim of keeping 'everyone safe'. The night time diversions began on October 27.

"51 will run to/from Dovecothall Roundabout, Barrhead Main St. We await support from @PoliceScotland. Thanks." This comes after the transport business announced on October 27 at 6.38pm that the services in the area were stopped due to "violent incidents" on their buses headtopics.com

The initial post read: "From 5pm onwards tonight, due to attacks on our vehicles and to keep everyone safe the 3 & 51 are not serving Auchenback: 3 is missing out Auchenback serving Barrhead Main St only. 51 will run to/from Dovecothall Roundabout, Barrhead Main Street. Thanks for bearing with us."

