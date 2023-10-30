McGill's Buses need police 'support' following 'attacks'

A bus company has axed evening services for the third night in a row and says they need support from police following 'attacks'.

McGill's decided not to run their 3 and 51 services to the Auchenback area on Sunday evening after 5pm after alleged attacks on their services.⚠️ From 5pm onwards tonight, to keep everyone safe in light of previous attacks to our buses, the 3 & 51 will not serve Auchenback: 3 will serve Main St only in Barrhead. 51 will run to/from Dovecothall Roundabout, Barrhead Main St.

McGill's Buses axes evening services due to 'attacks'A bus firm has axed services for two nights in a row due to 'attacks'.

McGill's suspends bus services to Auchenback area due to attacksMcGill's has announced that it will no longer run the 3 and 51 buses to the Auchenback area of Barrhead after 5pm due to 'attacks' on their vehicles. The decision was shared on Twitter and will be effective on October 27 and 28. The company stated that they will provide updates each evening regarding the status of the services. While no injuries were reported, one of their double-decker buses was badly damaged. Local businesses are encouraged to support each other during these challenging times.

McGills divert buses for third night 'to keep everyone safe' after attacksThe number 3 and 51 did not travel through the Auchenback area of the East Renfrewshire town last night as McGill Buses state they are waiting for support from police.

