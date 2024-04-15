McDonald's Reduces Prices and Offers Cheaper Breakfast Deals Than Greggs

McDonald's has said it is reducing its prices this week and that some menu favourites will be cheaper than the equivalent at high street rival Greggs .
A spokesperson for the fast food giant pointed out that this makes it 6p cheaper than Greggs' breakfast deal - which features a breakfast roll with a hot drink for £2.85. McDonald's and Greggs both serve their breakfast offerings until 11am each day.READ MORE: Schoolboy looked at grades and decided to take on Tesco
