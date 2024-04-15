McDonald's Reduces Prices and Offers Cheaper Breakfast Deals Than Greggs

McDonald's has said it is reducing its prices this week and that some menu favourites will be cheaper than the equivalent at high street rival Greggs .

A spokesperson for the fast food giant pointed out that this makes it 6p cheaper than Greggs' breakfast deal - which features a breakfast roll with a hot drink for £2.85. McDonald's and Greggs both serve their breakfast offerings until 11am each day.READ MORE: Schoolboy looked at grades and decided to take on Tesco

Mcdonald's Greggs Breakfast Deals Price Reduction Fast Food

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDonald's announces new lower prices to compete with GreggsMcDonald's said its new deal is cheaper than a similar Greggs promotion

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Why have IT outages affected McDonald's, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Greggs?Greggs, McDonald's, Tesco and Sainsbury's have all suffered IT outages in the past week. Why? ITV News explains.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Watchdog assessing McDonald's and Greggs IT failuresPayments Systems Regulator is examining spate of outages, which also affected Sainsbury's and Tesco.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Payments meltdown at Greggs, Sainsbury’s, McDonald’s and Tesco sparks urgent watchdog probe...Greggs stores forced to close as technical issue halts payments

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Costco shoppers go wild for ‘delicious’ Easter Mini Egg egg treat they ‘need asap’...Shopping discounts – How to make savings and find the best bargains

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Watford Greggs in Faraday Close opening 'within next week'Greggs has confirmed it will be opening a new Watford location “within the next week”.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »