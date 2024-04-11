McDonald's reduces price of Chicken McNuggets

For the first time ever, McDonald's has reduced the price of boxes of 6,9 and 20 Chicken McNuggets both in-store and via the McDonald’s App (including McDelivery). Customers have less than a week to snap up the deals, as the offers are only available until Tuesday 16 April. 6 Chicken McNuggets are available in restaurants for £2.49, almost 50% off the original price, and the 20 Chicken McNuggets Sharebox is up for grabs from £4.49, with savings of up to £1.90.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s Chicken McNuggets offers will get you a minimum of 249 points. There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK. Customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading the McDonald’s App via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily

Mcdonald's Chicken Mcnuggets Price Reduction Rewards Program Charity Mymcdonald's Rewards

