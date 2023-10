McDonald's Launches Festive Wins with 30 Days of Offers

McDonald’s has launched Christmas earky with 30 days of festive offers starting this week. Available exclusively on the McDonald’s app and running from November 1 to 30, Festive Wins provides customers with the opportunity to get their hands on offers and prizes each day.

There will be 18 chances to grab your favourite menu items for as little as 99p including a Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, McNuggets and McPlant. To mark Christmas coming early, McDonald’s has illuminated UK high streets with a fleet of giant festive baubles at Oxford Circus in London, a bursting burger box outside the Bullring in Birmingham and celebratory Christmas crackers up and down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

"From a 99p Big Mac to 20% off meals, we wanted to get into the Christmas spirit early with Festive Wins, a generous and joyful month-long celebration of offers and prizes,’’ said Michelle Graham-Clare, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK. ‘’Over the next 30 days, customers can get that festive feeling by heading to our app where they can get some incredible food offers and win some very merry merchandise. headtopics.com

Other offers over the 30-day window include 20% off when you spend £15, 99p McChicken, Triple Cheeseburger, Veggie Deluxe and Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a £3 saving when you spend £12. Customers can also get their Christmas mitts on McDonald’s merchandise each weekend throughout the period too. From Christmas jumpers, socks to gloves, you’ll be festive ready this November!

All customers need to do is download the McDonald’s app and tap on Festive Wins to reveal the offer available. Food offers are available to win during the week and are put directly into ‘Offers and Rewards’ section of the app but food offers will expire at midnight on the day they are awarded. headtopics.com

