McDonald's Introduces New Nine-Piece Chicken McNuggets Meal

MCDONALD’S fans are elated after finding out the new change that has been made to the famous Chicken McNuggets.A large nine-piece Chicken McNuggets meal is now available for purchase for £7.99 while the medium meal is going for £7.19, though prices can vary from one location to another.Previously fans were only able to purchase a six-piece medium McNugget meal for £6.39 or a six-piece large McNugget meal for £7.09. If a customer wanted nine McNuggets they would need to purchase 9 Chicken McNuggets on its own for £5.19 and add a side and a drink for an extra £2.18. The meal was initially launched as a limited-time menu change but McDonald's has now confirmed the new nine McNugget meal will be a permanent addition to the menu. A spokesperson for McDonalds has said: "The fans asked… McDonald’s UK has listened!, the highly anticipated Chicken McNuggets - 9 Pieces Meal has landed on the McDonald’s menu PERMANENTLY. " "Following reems of feedback it seems NINE is the magic number when it comes to quenching the ultimate Chicken McNuggets Meal cravings…"I made air fryer toad in the hole & slashed my bills - you'll need a crucial itemIn the Newfoods UK group, they said: “You can now get 9 Chicken McNuggets as a meal at McDonald’s!” The post racked up over 1,300 likes and 850 and fans made it clear they had been waiting for this announcement for a long tim

Holland & Barrett Introduces Festive Self-Care Gift SetsHolland & Barrett offers beautifully curated gift bags filled with favorite brands, including Westlab, TRIP, Tisserand, and NOMO. Customers can save up to 64% on these plant-based and wellness products. The Gift of Self Care includes beauty essentials and foodie treats, while The Gift of Sleep provides relaxation and sleep support. Both bundles are priced at £25, offering savings of up to 26%. Read more ⮕

Made in Chelsea Star Tiffany Watson Introduces Baby Boy and Offers Co-Stars Placenta GummiesMade in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson introduces her baby boy to co-stars during his TV debut and offers them placenta gummies. Tiffany reveals that her co-stars were willing to try the unusual treat. The scene was filmed for the show but didn't make the final cut. Read more ⮕

Superdrug Introduces VIP Rewards for Loyalty Scheme MembersSuperdrug has launched a new VIP Rewards package as part of its loyalty scheme, offering customers discounts, freebies, and VIP status. The more customers spend at Superdrug, the more offers they unlock, including discounts on own-brand products, free products, free next-day delivery, and ongoing discounts. VIP status also includes surprise freebies from third-party retailers. Read more ⮕

Apex Legends Introduces Cross-Progression for PlayersApex Legends is finally bringing cross-progression in its 19th season, allowing players to access their progression data, cosmetics, and currency across all platforms. The migration process is automatic and mandatory, merging progress levels and cosmetic content into a single account. However, Apex Coins on Switch will remain restricted to that platform. Read more ⮕