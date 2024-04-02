McDonald's celebrates 50 years in Britain

It's been 50 years since McDonald's opened its very first restaurant in Britain. It was back in October 1974 when the UK's first McDonald's opened in Woolwich, south east London, becoming the first of what are now around 1,300 restaurants across the UK. With the success of the chain, it might surprise some to know Liverpool didn't get its first McDonald's until over a decade later in 1985.
Compared to today, the restaurants themselves would be barely recognisable - but many of us still remember how they used to be. From the branding and décor to the menu items, many of us have nipped into our local McDonald's for a treat, after a night out or even for a Ronald McDonald birthday party. READ MORE: 54 brilliant photos capture April in Liverpool through the years READ MORE: Remains of long-lost church uncovered during demolition work But the restaurant's popularity has continued to grow and now, according to the company's website, there are 22 McDonald's in the region alon
