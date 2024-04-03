McDonald's announces return of Chicken Big Mac and new menu items

McDonald's has announced the return of "the best burger ever" with the Chicken Big Mac. The fast food chain is updating the menu for spring and introducing new burgers, alongside the Biscoff McFlurry, £1.99, and Biscoff Frappe available from April 17. That's not all that's new , Cheese and Herb Melts, £2.89, will join the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe £4.89. McDonald's fans have branded the Chicken Big Mac, £4.

69, "the best" with one person commenting: "Chicken Big Mac is the best burger McDonald’s have ever made." While another said: "The Chicken Big Mac is the best thing to ever bless the UK." And a third added: "Bruh, the flavours in the Chicken Big Mac? Unreal quality." READ MORE: Rough Trade confirms opening date of new Liverpool store READ MORE: 'Massive moment' as Liverpool ONE plans flagship store expansion A much-loved return on the menu is the Galaxy McFlurry, £1.99, and Galaxy Caramel Pie £1.9

