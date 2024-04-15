McDonald's Adds Old Favorites to Menu

Fans are thrilled about the new addition! McDonald’s is making a big change to its menu this week, adding some old favourites to the mix and ditching a few items. The fast food chain recently announced that it’d be bringing back the ‘best burger ever made’, which according to fans is the Chicken Big Mac . This returns to the menu from April 17, along with the ‘sensational’ Biscoff McFlurry, a new Quarter Pounder Deluxe , Cheese and Herb Melts and a Biscoff Frappe.

’ The new items, including the pie, will be available for a limited-time only before they leave the menu once more – so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on them. And as these launch, we’ll be saying goodbye to the likes of the controversial hot cross bun pie and hot cross bun latte, the Creme Egg McFlurry, and the McCrispy Deluxe.

Mcdonald's Menu Chicken Big Mac Biscoff Mcflurry Quarter Pounder Deluxe Cheese And Herb Melts Galaxy Caramel Pie

