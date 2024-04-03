Mayor of London criticizes delayed response in removing swastikas at pro-Palestine march

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has condemned the Met Police's delayed response in removing swastikas shown at a pro-Palestine march, after officers were filmed telling a Jewish woman they needed to be "taken in context". American documentary maker Jocelin Weiss told police that she saw the Nazi symbol being displayed on banners during a march through London last weekend. She was told that displaying a swastika was "not necessarily anti-Semitic" nor "a disruption of public order".

A clip shared online showed the furious activist asking police in what context a swastika could not be seen as anti-Semitic. One officer replied: "I didn't say it was or it wasn't." A Met Police Chief Inspector then interrupted and said: "A swastika on its own, I don't think is.

