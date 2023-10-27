Maybole Town Hall fit for weddings and concerts after £1.2million restoration

The historic building - parts of which are believed to date back to the 1500s - has been transformed, with the iconic tower and balcony repaired, once graced by Queen Elizabeth II and former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Accessible amenities have been added to both the ground floor and the first floor and a new layout has seen the kitchen and bar move to the main hall. A reopening event took place at the town hall earlier this week which saw the project team, funding partners, councillors and locals gather to mark the occasion.

He said: “This regeneration project is an example of partnership working at its best with the project team working closely with the funders and the local community to breathe new life into this key historic building, creating a vibrant and thriving asset for the community. headtopics.com

“The castle is currently undergoing works to turn it into a hub for the local community and an active travel public realm scheme is also in the pipeline.” He said: “As chair of the project board and Maybole Community Council it has been a fairly lengthy project that for me and other community representatives began in 2009.

“To now see priority projects like the town hall come back into use and given a new lease of life, fills the community with hope for new beginnings while maintaining the historic values of the built environment. headtopics.com

“A big thank you to the project team for the work thus far and I look forward to seeing the regeneration of Maybole through to its conclusion.”

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Old Marylebone Town Hall offers £100 ceremonies to 100 couplesOld Marylebone Town Hall in London will host 100 weddings in a day as it celebrates its centenary. Read more ⮕

See inside impressive NI home on sale for £1.2millionThe property in Co Down was built two years ago Read more ⮕

City Hall asks Belfast residents for their say on language diversityThe public consultation is open until January next year Read more ⮕

Gentleman Jack: Council plans refurbishment at famous Halifax landmark Shibden HallA council is planning some refurbishment and safety improvement work at famous Halifax landmark Shibden Hall, famously a filming location for television hit Gentleman Jack. Read more ⮕

Beck Hall, Malham: Yorkshire Dales hotel to become first in England to go fully veganA Yorkshire Dales hotel has announced that its food offering will be fully vegan from December 1. Read more ⮕

Inside Lancashire's dry dock which was once a major industrial playerBank Hall dry dock can be found in Burnley Read more ⮕