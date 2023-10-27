Maybole Town Hall fit for weddings and concerts after £1.2million restoration

The historic building - parts of which are believed to date back to the 1500s - has been transformed, with the iconic tower and balcony repaired, once graced by Queen Elizabeth II and former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Accessible amenities have been added to both the ground floor and the first floor and a new layout has seen the kitchen and bar move to the main hall. A reopening event took place at the town hall earlier this week which saw the project team, funding partners, councillors and locals gather to mark the occasion.
He said: "This regeneration project is an example of partnership working at its best with the project team working closely with the funders and the local community to breathe new life into this key historic building, creating a vibrant and thriving asset for the community.
“The castle is currently undergoing works to turn it into a hub for the local community and an active travel public realm scheme is also in the pipeline.” He said: “As chair of the project board and Maybole Community Council it has been a fairly lengthy project that for me and other community representatives began in 2009.
"To now see priority projects like the town hall come back into use and given a new lease of life, fills the community with hope for new beginnings while maintaining the historic values of the built environment.
“A big thank you to the project team for the work thus far and I look forward to seeing the regeneration of Maybole through to its conclusion.”