Maya Jama Shows Off New Hairstyle in Selfie

Maya Jama looks gorgeous in a newly shared selfie - showing off her new hairstyle. The model and presenter posed for a pouting photograph on her Instagram story, showcasing long wavy locks and a full fringe. The 29-year-old Love Island host followed it up with a video of herself flicking around her hair while in the back of a car. Maya also posted a video of dog, Cilla Le Pom , who is owned by hairdresser and stylish Patrick Wilson , suggesting that he might be behind the stunning new look.

Hairdresser to the stars Patrick is known to have worked with Maya before, including for her bold bob look which she rocked while presenting Comic Relief last month. Maya has previously branded Patrick "golden fingers" for his work on her hair for events such as the Fashion Awards and British Vogue's Forces for Change party, attending by Maya and Stormzy

Maya Jama Selfie Hairstyle Instagram Model Presenter Patrick Wilson Love Island Pouting Wavy Locks Fringe Car Cilla Le Pom Hairdresser Bold Bob Comic Relief Golden Fingers Fashion Awards British Vogue Forces For Change Stormzy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maya Jama uses £7 non-surgical jawline shaper to help her prep for showsMaya Jama gave fans a very real look at what goes into her pre-show skincare routine, and fans are divided about her £7 non-surgical chin sling that helps sculpt her jawline

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers convinced Maya Jama 'swears' on-airThe Love Island presenter, 29, appeared as the latest Star Guest Announcer on Ant & Dec 's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Maya Jama joins glamorous Alexa Chung and reformed hellraiser Courtney Love at the National Portrait...Maya Jama struck a pose in a strapless mini dress and rocked a brunette bob wig as she shared sizzling snaps after hosting Red Nose Day for Comic Relief.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Maya Jama joins glamorous Alexa Chung and reformed hellraiser Courtney Love at the National Portrait...Maya Jama struck a pose in a strapless mini dress and rocked a brunette bob wig as she shared sizzling snaps after hosting Red Nose Day for Comic Relief.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Maya Jama joins glamorous Alexa Chung and reformed hellraiser Courtney Love at the National Portrait...Maya Jama struck a pose in a strapless mini dress and rocked a brunette bob wig as she shared sizzling snaps after hosting Red Nose Day for Comic Relief.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Love Island's Maya Jama's cosy date with Stormzy after unveiling bold new lookLove Island host Maya Jama shared a pic of her famous rapper beau Stormzy during a cosy Saturday lunch date - after unveiling a dramatic new hairdo on Comic Relief

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »