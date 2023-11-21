Maya Jama hopes for a festive proposal from Stormzy

Finally confirmed their rekindled romance recently, it seemed like true love really did conquer all. And now, a source tells heat that the Love Island presenter has her fingers crossed for a festive proposal – whether that’s with a ring under the tree or under the blazing sun in an exotic location.

We certainly know which one we’d be choosing… Rumours had swirled all year that Maya, 29, and rapper Stormzy, 30, were back together, before the couple were spotted on a romantic Greek getaway in August. Then, last month, Maya went Insta-official with her musician beau, with a video showing Stormzy welcome her back from herAnd now, we’re told the presenter is desperate to take the relationship to the next level, and is hoping that the Big For Your Boots rapper could be getting down on one knee underneath the Christmas tree next month. “There’s no question that Maya and Stormzy are head over heels in love again,” we’re told.“They have a fiery chemistry and a great connection that neither of them wanted to lose, and Maya wants to solidify their relationship after going officia





