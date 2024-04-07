Max Verstappen wins the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka

Here are the complete results from the 2024 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit, which was won by Red Bull ’s Max Verstappen . Verstappen was untouchable throughout the 53 laps at Suzuka , having seen off the threat off the starting grid at both race starts – the first attempt at getting the race underway resulting in a red flag after 30 seconds as Williams’ Alex Albon and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo collided at Turn 3.
Verstappen never had to worry too much about the cars behind, once he’d seen off Perez through the opening corners – he slowly but surely pulled away from the field throughout to finish over 10 seconds ahead of Perez. Third place went to Carlos Sainz, following a tense battle between the two Ferrari drivers as the Spaniard utilised a two-stop strategy versus Leclerc’s one-stop
Max Verstappen Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Red Bull Perez Carlos Sainz Leclerc
