Max Verstappen wins the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka

Here are the complete results from the 2024 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit, which was won by Red Bull ’s Max Verstappen . Verstappen was untouchable throughout the 53 laps at Suzuka , having seen off the threat off the starting grid at both race starts – the first attempt at getting the race underway resulting in a red flag after 30 seconds as Williams’ Alex Albon and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo collided at Turn 3.

Verstappen never had to worry too much about the cars behind, once he’d seen off Perez through the opening corners – he slowly but surely pulled away from the field throughout to finish over 10 seconds ahead of Perez. Third place went to Carlos Sainz, following a tense battle between the two Ferrari drivers as the Spaniard utilised a two-stop strategy versus Leclerc’s one-stop

Max Verstappen Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Red Bull Perez Carlos Sainz Leclerc

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifies on pole position at Japanese Grand PrixMax Verstappen’s run of pole positions now stretches back to the last race of last season.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen on pole position for Red BullMax Verstappen leads a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix with McLaren's Lando Norris best of the rest.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first practice as Sargeant crashesLogan Sargeant crashes heavily in first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix to heap further problems on his Williams team.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen pips Sergio Perez to claim fourth straight pole of F1 2024Max Verstappen leads a Red Bull 1-2 in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Key figure departs Max Verstappen Red Bull circle ahead of Japanese GPMax Verstappen's chief mechanic has departed Red Bull, with his last race being last weekend's Australian Grand Prix...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged raceRed Bull’s Max Verstappen won an action-packed Japanese Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, at Suzuka.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »