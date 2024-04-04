Max Verstappen wants to stay at Red Bull despite Alonso's claims

Max Verstappen insists he wants to remain 'very happy' at Red Bull after Fernando Alonso claimed there's 'zero chance' the reigning world champion will change teams for 2025. Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 but his future has been questioned following off-track turbulence at Red Bull .

After the conclusion of an investigation into Christian Horner, which resulted in allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against the team principal by a female colleague being dismissed in March, an ongoing power struggle between Red Bull's most senior figures has become apparent. The complainant has appealed against the decision. She was and remains suspended by Red Bull on full pay. If Verstappen were to leave Red Bull, it would have massive implications on the driver market and Alonso is one of 12 drivers without a contract for 2025

Max Verstappen Red Bull Fernando Alonso Contract Driver Market

