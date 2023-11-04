Max Verstappen Wants a Normal Race Weekend Instead of Sprint Format Tweaks

Max Verstappen has said that, rather than tweaks to spice up the Sprint format, he simply wants “a normal race weekend” instead. The Red Bull driver won his fourth Sprint out of six this season at Interlagos on Saturday, but has been an outspoken critic of the format since its trial introduction in 2021. The shortened races have doubled in presence for 2023 and are likely to stay in the sport beyond the end of the year, potentially with a further adjusted weekend schedule.

In his latest win, Verstappen overhauled polesitter Lando Norris at the start to take the lead in Brazil, which he would not relinquish for the remainder of the 24 laps. But despite taking another P1 finish, he said he had to try and preserve his tyres constantly, and is uninterested in suggesting any changes to the format as a whole – preferring the traditional Grand Prix format every time. When asked what he would change about the Sprint format to allow drivers to be more ‘racy’, Verstappen responded: “Just a normal race weekend please, thank you. This came partially in response to Verstappen’s latest thoughts on the matter, having half-jokingly said he had to manage his tyres from the out-lap on Saturday, meaning he could not ‘sprint’ throughout the 24 lap

