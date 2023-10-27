Max Verstappen throws backing behind F1 rule that disadvantages Red Bull

Max Verstappen believes the sliding scale on permitted windtunnel testing time is “correct” and “good for the sport”, despite Red Bull being the ones to most severely feel the pinch.

The team which finishes bottom then has the most time available of any team, while the Constructors’ Championship winner is afforded the least.Red Bull already had the lowest allocation by virtue of their 2022 Constructors’ title win, though their time was cut by a further 10 per cent due to a minor breach of the 2021 cost cap.

With Red Bull having long since eased off with development of their dominant RB19, Verstappen referenced that this plays its part in rivals closing the gap as Mercedes and McLaren continue to make strides.

“But I mean, those are the rules, right? I mean, when you’re the leading team, you have less windtunnel time and honestly, I think it’s correct, it’s fine. Good for the sport.That being said, Verstappen had a warning for rival teams in a campaign where he has stormed to a third World title with 15 victories on the board so far, and 17 for Red Bull overall.

“I think the good thing is, of course, that the rules are not really changing,” he continued. “So whatever you do now still learn, I think you’re learning a lot for next year anyway.

