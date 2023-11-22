Max Verstappen: The Party Pooper of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

There is something uniquely Dutch about Max Verstappen and it is not just his passport. While national stereotypes are not always accurate, it seems Verstappen was cut from the same cloth that many of his compatriots are. He is straight talking, blunt and seemingly unfazed by what he would most likely describe as ‘bulls**t’. So it came as little surprise when the freshly minted three-time World Champion became the metaphorical party pooper of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s dislike of the event is nothing new of course. In an F1-produced YouTube video of the drivers reacting to the addition of the race in March 2022, it took until 1:28 for Verstappen to make an appearance with the Red Bull driver joking some of his colleagues may not make it to the race after a night in the casinos. He also asked that it not be a double header so that was his first denied request.In football circuses there is an oft used phrase of “against modern football” to demonstrate one’s hatred of the new influences in the sport such as VAR, state-owned clubs and multi-club ownershi





Planet_F1 » / 🏆 126. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen makes Las Vegas confession that will give hope to F1 rivalsMax Verstappen has given hope to Red Bull's F1 rivals by revealing a rare weak spot ahead of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite PenaltyMax Verstappen overcame a determined Charles Leclerc and a five-second time penalty to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, his 18th victory of this season.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen Claims 18th Victory of F1 2023 Season at Las Vegas Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen secures his 18th victory of the F1 2023 season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez joining him on the podium. Verstappen's dedication to racing is evident in his dislike for Vegas and his constant pursuit of becoming the best racing driver.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Verstappen: Las Vegas F1 race 'more for the show than the racing itself'Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says the addition of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is 'more for the show than the racing itself'.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Verstappen Prepares for Las Vegas Grand PrixWith Formula One heading to Las Vegas for the next race, Max Verstappen gave his thoughts on racing along the iconic strip!

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Action-packed race in Las Vegas as Verstappen claims victoryFrom a glitzy Las Vegas GP opening show to a race that delivered what F1 needed the most, this weekend had a little bit of everything. Here's 10 things we learned. ⬇️

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »