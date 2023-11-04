Max Verstappen Claims Pole Position for Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after beating his rivals in a fierce qualifying challenge. Despite facing competition from McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen managed to secure his 11th pole position of the season. Norris, who had topped Q2, ended up in sixth place on the grid. Verstappen's teammate, Oscar Piastri, spun into the grass and qualified in 10th place.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYSPORTSNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYSPORTS: Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Six iconic Interlagos moments, including Ayton Senna, Lewis Hamilton and Max VerstappenLook back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Source: SkySports | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Sao Paulo GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc react to 'extreme' storm in qualifying at InterlagosFernando Alonso comments on the storm that rolled in causing a early finish to qualifying of the Sao Paulo GP

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Sao Paulo GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc react to 'extreme' storm in qualifying at InterlagosFernando Alonso comments on the storm that rolled in causing a early finish to qualifying of the Sao Paulo GP

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

CRASH_NET_F1: The 71-year old record Verstappen is likely to beat at the Sao Paulo Grand PrixThe records continue to tumble for Max Verstappen in F1 2023 - and the Dutchman is set to break a 71-year old record at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »

CRASH_NET_F1: Verstappen beats Leclerc and Stroll to Sao Paulo pole before stormMax Verstappen beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to claim pole position for the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix before a storm hit qualifying.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »

PLANET_F1: ‘Not fast enough’ Sergio Perez blasted for failing to learn from Max VerstappenMax Verstappen is setting a standard at Red Bull which Sergio Perez cannot cope with.

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »