Max George and Maisie Smith to Star in Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds Arena Tour

Strictly Come Dancing couple Max George and Maisie Smith have landed joint roles in a major new stage production - playing married couple Parson Nathaniel & wife Beth in the iconic Jeff Wayne 's The War of The Worlds ‘The Spirit of Man' arena tour in 2025. The Wanted's Max and ex-Eastender's Maisie met and fell in love on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing .
"The moment I met Max and Maisie I knew they were the perfect fit for the role of Nathaniel and Beth," said Jeff Wayne. "Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max's dramatic vocals wonderfully. Plus, being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry, and I'm delighted they've joined the 2025 The Spirit of Man Tour as husband and wife.
Max said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be a part of Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds. It's a show I've always been a fan of and was introduced to the music when I was five. My mum absolutely loves it. Playing the part of Parson Nathaniel is gonna be really special. I've got big shoes to fill with the likes of Phil Lynott and Jason Donovan playing the roles in the past, but I'm looking forward to making this role my own.
