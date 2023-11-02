Max Coopey Maintains Denial in Driving While Disqualified Case

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Max Coopey was expected to be sentenced today for driving while disqualified. Told his solicitor at the last minute he wished to maintain his denial. The 22-year-old killed two pedestrians while drug driving in 2018

Christian Horner: Max Verstappen shares same hunger and determination as F1 legendsRed Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen possesses the same level of hunger and determination as some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history, including Lewis Hamilton. Read more ⮕

Rangers’ Adolis García, Max Scherzer removed from World Series roster: How big are their injuriesGarcía has a moderate oblique strain, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He left Game 3 in the top of the eighth inning. Read more ⮕

Max Verstappen and Red Bull strengthen F1 ties with exciting new announcementHaving dominated F1 in 2023, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have strengthened their ties with an exciting new announcement. Read more ⮕

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi reviewA powerful, affordable mid-range contender for a new 14th Gen system. Read more ⮕

Remedy Provides Updates on Control 2, Max Payne Remake, and Other ProjectsRemedy, the developer of Control, reveals that work on Control 2 is in the proof-of-concept stage. The studio also provides updates on the Max Payne 1 and 2 remake, Condor, and Codename Vanguard. Read more ⮕

Max Payne remakes have progressed into ‘production readiness stage,’ confirms RemedyRemedy Entertainment has provided an update on the Max Payne remakes as they progress into the 'production readiness stage'. Read more ⮕