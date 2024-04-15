Maverick Vinales' MotoGP Career and Historic Win

Maverick Vinales ’ MotoGP career has so far run for 163 rounds since he made his debut with Suzuki in 2015. In that time he has taken 10 grand prix wins, which equates to a winning average of just 6.135% - or one per season, with the Spaniard now in his 10th in the premier class. His latest came last weekend at the Americas Grand Prix , in which he became the first rider in the modern MotoGP era to win races on three different manufacturers.

The progress, then, has been steady but Vinales has often failed to marry fast practice and qualifying speed with genuine race results. And as 2024 began, as Espargaro raved about the new Aprilia, Vinales admits he “had no confidence” on it from the very first laps in Malaysia in February. Ninth in the sprint and 10th in the grand prix in Qatar spoke to his lack of confidence on the Aprilia. But from Portugal, the page started to turn.

