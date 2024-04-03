Mauricio Pochettino defends Conor Gallagher over social media abuse

Mauricio Pochettino has defended Conor Gallagher after the midfielder received abuse on social media for failing to high-five a mascot. Chelsea said in a statement that the “defamatory comments” made towards Gallagher were “completely unacceptable” and that the video had been taken out of context.

The incident occurred in the tunnel immediately ahead of kick-off when the Blues played Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the 24-year-old seemingly not noticing that one of the mascots had held up his hand.“It has upset me so much,” he said. “No one wants to do this with this intention. When you are focusing on playing and starting the game, that sometimes can happen. “People always try to find things to create a mess. I know Conor. Come on – there’s never that intention. Conor is a great kid and always is caring about everything. I hate how people feel free to abuse on social medi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino condemns online abuse aimed at Conor Gallagher after mascot incidentChelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino launched a passionate defence of Conor Gallagher after the midfielder received online abuse for appearing to snub a mascot's handshake.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino condemn Conor Gallagher abuse after midfielder is accused of racismA statement said the abuse Gallagher had received was 'completely unacceptable'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino condemn Conor Gallagher abuse after midfielder is accused of racismA statement said the abuse Gallagher had received was 'completely unacceptable'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham handed new boost as Chelsea go against PochettinoThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

– Chelsea boss defends Conor Gallagher after social media abuseGallagher was abused after failing to high-five a mascot before kick-off when the Blues played Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Chelsea Boss Defends Conor Gallagher After Online Abuse Over Mascot IncidentChelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino defends Conor Gallagher after the midfielder received online abuse for appearing to snub a mascot's handshake. The incident occurred before Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley. Chelsea releases a statement calling the abuse 'completely unacceptable' and stating that the video was taken 'considerably out of context'.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »