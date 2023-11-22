Maura Higgins flaunts her taut midriff in a red bikini during her holiday in the Maldives

She never shies away from flaunting her incredible figure. And Maura Higgins showed off her taut midriff as she gave an insight into her holiday to the Maldives on Tuesday. The TV personality, 32, slipped into a skimpy red bikini, with a bandeau top and high-leg bottoms. Posing for a sizzling mirror snap, she went seemingly makeup free with her wet hair tumbling down in curls.

Maura looked to be having the time of her life at Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa following her time as social media ambassador for Love Island Games in Fiji. Beach ready: Maura Higgins, 32, showed off her taut midriff as she gave an insight into her holiday to the Maldives on Tuesday She has been off in search of more winter sun as she revealed she was living it up in the Maldives. On Monday the reality star documented her travels with a slew of Instagram snaps and she sent fans wild as she posed in skimpy bikinis. Maura put her toned figure on display in a red bandeau bikini that showed off her incredible ab





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island fans cringe over awkward Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard reunionLove Island Games ambassador Maura Higgins and former boyfriend Curtis Pritchard had a very awkward reunion on the show after he was the third contestant to be eliminated from the villa

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Maura Higgins enjoys a family trip to Disneyland ParisThe former Love Island star, 32, recently enjoyed a break at Disneyland Paris and fully embraced all of the magic after surprising her family with a short trip to the theme park

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Motsi Mabuse is radiant in vow renewal jumpsuit in beachside Maldives photosThe Strictly judge married Evgenij Voznyuk for the second time in the Maldives

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

This Maldives honeymoon hotspot was the perfect base for my Mission Impossible-style adventure holidayInside Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli, where spa days and scuba diving go hand in hand

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Maura Higgins puts on a VERY leggy display in a tiny skirt and knee-high boots as she enjoys country...TV host Sophie Monk announces shock twist in new Love Island trailer.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Brittany Higgins stuns in white at Marie Claire Women of the Year awardsFormer government advisor Brittany Higgins attended the Marie Claire Women of the Year awards in Sydney wearing a white strapless skater dress with floral lace. She completed her look with a sheer shawl and nude beige heels.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »