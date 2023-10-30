Matthew Perry: We Need To Talk About The Language Being Used Around His Addiction Issues

Tributes have been pouring in for Matthew Perry following the actors death aged 54. The US actor was found deadsaying ‘We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.’

In an interview with Tom Power in 2022, Perry explained that he wished to be remembered for his efforts helping people who were also struggling with addiction. ‘I'd like to be remembered as someone who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,’ he said. ‘And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want.’He had been to rehab several times and most recently declared that he had been drug and alcohol free for 18 months in May 2021, when the Friends reunion aired.

In one BBC Newsnight interview from 2013 that is now resurfacing following Perry’s death, the actor attempts to educate Peter Hitchens on what causes addiction and how to help people with it. Now, backlash is mounting around the uncomfortable ways some are framing the actors death. ‘Matthew Perry spent the rest of his life helping others through their addiction, I’d say that’s “getting it together” in the most selfless and courageous way,’ one person responded. headtopics.com

The language we use around addiction is important, particularly in the wake of a person’s death. To whittle Perry’s long-list of achievements, be them efforts to support others or his many acting accolades, down to a man who couldn’t quell ‘personal demons’ is victim-blaming language that reduces how full his life was and how much he brought to the world.

