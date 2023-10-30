Matthew Perry tributes at Friends apartment

In light of Matthew Perry's tragic death, Friends fans have flocked to New York's West Village to lay flowers and heartfelt tributes.

The sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on the lives of Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Chandler Bing (Matthew), was of course primarily shot at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, but its apartment building's exterior was that of 90 Bedford Street.

Having learned of the beloved actor's passing - the 54-year-old reportedly died by drowning in his jacuzzi on Saturday afternoon - crowds formed on the streets just hours later. Interviewed by Variety at the emotional scene, Catherine Schmitt commented: "It feels strange to feel sad about it, but it really has been a sad morning. It's been my comfort show since I can remember. I can't imagine watching it now without feeling deep sadness." headtopics.com

Meanwhile, a second Friends fan named Hope Pace added of Matthew: "He was all of our friends. He was the silly friend; he was the happy friend. That's why we say, 'Check on your happy friends.'This alluded to the TV icon's well-documented issues with drug and alcohol addiction, which Matthew himself candidly addressed in last year's memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.

Samantha Cheung went on to tell the publication: "I wanted to visit because the show gave me a lot of comfort growing up. It captures what young adulthood is like and how important your friends are during that time of your life." headtopics.com

