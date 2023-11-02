Matthew Perry's toxicology reports reveal no meth or fentanyl in his system

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Despite the initial test results, officials have warned that a cause of death may not be known for weeks. Follow all the latest developments and tributes in the Friends star's death. There was no meth or fentanyl in Matthew Perry's system when he drowned in a hot tub in his California home, initial toxicology reports have revealed. The late Friends star, 54, was found lifeless inside a hot tub outside of his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles Saturday. Throughout his life, Perry had been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. The common narcotics were not found in Perry's system during initial tests, according to a TMZ report. But more in-depth testing is underway and would show if the beloved actor had any prescription medication in his system. When investigators responded to Perry's home, they did not find any illegal drugs, but found prescription medication that was properly labeled and kept in storage bottles. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote that after his colon exploded in 2018, he was prescribed opiates that he deemed insufficient to deal with his pain, prompting him to turn to street dealers to supply him with potentially fentanyl-laced OxyContin. 'The street pills were something like $75 per pill, so I was giving the guy $3,000 at a time, many times a week,' he wrot

Matthew Perry autopsy initial results give fresh view of star's final momentsThe first toxicology tests did not show any fentanyl or meth in Matthew's system at the time of death Read more ⮕

Courteney Cox seen for the first time since Matthew Perry's deathCourteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry aged 54 as initial toxicology tests showed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system. The 59-year-old actress looked downcast while leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night just days after her castmate's death. The star was joined on the outing by longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid. Courteney starred opposite Perry over all ten seasons as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing who were eventually married on the series. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Last Meal with Mystery Woman Before His DeathMatthew Perry enjoyed a meal with a mystery woman the day before he died. The Friends star sat down at the Hotel Bel-Air in California. Read more ⮕