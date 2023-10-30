Matthew Perry's romance with Mean Girls star and 'seconds away' from proposing

Matthew Perry, the star of Friends, had a heartbreaking romance with Mean Girls actress Lizzy Caplan and in his memoir revealed he was "seconds away" from proposing to her.

Fans might be curious as to why Matthew decided not to go ahead with his plans and in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing explained that he slipped into his Chandler Bing character at the last moment. Matthew also reflected emotionally on his weight loss journey due to addiction struggles.

Matthew had planned a big romantic surprise for Lizzy as he commissioned an artist to create a painting that represented the numerous text messages they had exchanged during their relationship. The artwork, which depicted the couple and their 1,780 texts, was meant to be unveiled on Christmas. headtopics.com

"And it was time, all I had to do was say, 'Honey, I love you. Will you...' But I didn't say it. All my fears reared up like a snake. I immediately went into Chandler Bing mode. 'Hey, hey, hey!' I said to her consternation, 'Look at this!'"

The Friends star couldn't pinpoint exactly why he backed out of the proposal. He suggested that maybe he was too scared or broken, and confessed that he struggled to be intimate with Lizzy after that Christmas. headtopics.com

However, Matthew and Molly called off their engagement around seven months later. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Matthew said, according to People. "I wish Molly the best."

"There was one person who wouldn't come to the play, even though I begged," he wrote. "The woman I'd dated for six years was, by now, dating a British guy, and they were spending half the year in London, the rest in Los Angeles." headtopics.com

