Matthew Perry's recent romance with Molly Hurwitz from proposal to sudden split

Before his tragic death, Matthew Perry's most recent relationship was with Molly Hurwitz and the pair were engaged, but just seven months later called it off.

The Friends star, who was tragically found dead at his Los Angeles home at age 54 after reportedly drowning in his hot tub, started dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2018. Despite Matthew's fame, the couple kept the majority of their relationship out of the spotlight.

In honour of Valentine's Day in 2020, Molly paid a sweet tribute to her actor in a rare post on her private Instagram account. She wrote: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer", which she used in reference to his huge following.Six months later, Matthew popped the question in November 2020 while at a Switzerland rehab. At the time, the actor told PEOPLE: "I decided to get engaged. headtopics.com

Matthew was left heartbroken when Lizzy announced their split via email, which he described in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing as "incredibly harsh" - especially after he tried to meet her while he was in London for his West End play, The End of Longing. He said the play was a "huge success" but Lizzy was "too busy" to come.

"There was one person who wouldn't come to the play, even though I begged," he wrote. "The woman I'd dated for six years was, by now, dating a British guy, and they were spending half the year in London, the rest in Los Angeles." headtopics.com

When she said she couldn't meet him, he added: "I replied saying I was a little hurt that she couldn't make it...and then a while later I got an email telling me that she was getting married and that she had no room in her life for friends.

