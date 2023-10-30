Matthew Perry's heartbreaking final wish before his tragic death aged 54

Matthew Perry, the beloved star from Friends, had a heartbreaking final wish to marry and have children of his own.

A source close to Matthew has now revealed he had always dreamed of having a "perfect family" and had been looking for love again at the time of his death. In 2020 Matthew proposed to then-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, however the pair split just seven months later, with Matthew lasting admitting that "sometimes things just don't work out."

He also famously dated Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts and shared a brief romance with Gwyneth Paltrow. The source continued: "Matthew dated dozens of women. But in the end, he always felt they were only interested in his money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault. He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away." headtopics.com

