Matthew Perry's Determination to Stay Clean and Sober Revealed by Friend

Matthew Perry's friend reveals that he was determined to stay clean and sober in the final years of his life. He was trying to be more active and quit smoking, which he considered his last bad habit. He had a home gym and played pickleball. He even saw a hypnotist to help him quit smoking. His friend believes that he was clean and sober in his final years.

Friends cast share joint tribute after Matthew Perry's deathJennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc of Friends share tribute after Matthew Perry's (Chandler Bing's) death. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Death: Autopsy Results Show No Foul Play SuspectedThe Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy on Matthew Perry and found no foul play in his death. A toxicology report is still pending to determine if he had a harmful amount of prescription drugs in his system. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry cause of death update as autopsy tests come backFormer Friends star Matthew Perry, who played the iconic Chandler Bing, tragically passed away on Saturday after being found unconscious in a hot tub, leaving the world devastated Read more ⮕

Jennifer Aniston broke down over 'the idea of losing' Matthew Perry'We weren't equipped to deal with it.' Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry recalls split from Molly Hurwitz in heartbreaking memoir extractThe late Friends actor announced his engagement to the literary talent manager in 2020 Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry did not die from 'fentanyl or meth' according to reportAn initital toxicology report shows fentanyl or meth did not turn up in the actor’s system but full toxicology testing is still pending, and may not be available for up to six months, Read more ⮕