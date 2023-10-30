Matthew Perry's Death Shocks Showbiz World

The star was loved globally, by millions, but described himself as “broken, bent, unlovable”.

Over the years, Matthew had been incredibly open about his decades-long battle with addiction in a bid to help others, honestly recounting all the times he had nearly met his maker. Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor who appeared on the American soap Falcon Crest. He inspired his son to follow in his footsteps, backed up by Matthew’s experiences at school. “I’d fall down. I’d tell jokes. I liked the feedback,” he recalled. “I loved making girls laugh. It felt good. When I was, like, 15, I realised there could be a career in making people laugh – like, you could get paid to do it. That was insane to me.

He landed smaller parts in various US TV shows like Charles in Charge, Who’s The Boss?, Growing Pains and Beverly Hills, 90210. Later, in 2002, he said: “There was steam coming out of my ears, I wanted to be famous so badly.” And then came the life-changing audition for Friends, for which he would eventually be paid a record-breaking $1million an episode. Not long before, he admits he had prayed: “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous. headtopics.com

Friends co-creator David Crane said Chandler was the most difficult character to cast, with many actors trying out for the part. “Marta and I were thinking Chandler is just poorly written,” he remembered. “Then Matthew came in and you went, ‘Oh, well, there you go. Done. Done. That’s the guy.’”

Enter the Big Terrible Thing from the title of his memoir – an addiction to alcohol and opioids that would mean Matthew spending, at his own estimate, more than half his life in rehab, detoxing more than 65 times, and costing him more than $9m, writes The Mirror. headtopics.com

