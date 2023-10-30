United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A dramatic 15-second dispatch call reveals that Matthew Perry's assistant made an urgent 911 call referring to 'drowning' after the Friends star suffered a cardiac arrest in his hot tub. A recording of the emergency services rushing to the scene describes a drowning as an Emergency Medical Situation 9. The cause of Matthew Perry's death is listed as 'deferred' pending toxicology test results.

911 Dispatch Call Released for Matthew Perry's DeathThe 911 dispatch call for Matthew Perry has been released, shedding light on the actor's potential cause of death. Matthew, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home at age 54 on October 28. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Death: Dispatch Call Refers to 'Drowning'A recording of the dispatch call reveals that Matthew Perry's assistant made an urgent 911 call referring to 'drowning' after the Friends star suffered a cardiac arrest in his hot tub. The cause of Matthew Perry's death is listed as 'deferred' pending toxicology test results. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Father, John Bennett Perry, Passes Away at 82The showbiz world mourns the loss of John Bennett Perry, father of actor Matthew Perry. John, known for his role in Friends and various other TV shows and films, passed away at the age of 82. He had a close relationship with his son, even appearing in an episode of Friends together. Read more ⮕

David Schwimmer Spotted After Matthew Perry's DeathDavid Schwimmer, co-star of Matthew Perry in Friends, was seen accepting a takeout order at his home following Perry's death. Schwimmer appeared downbeat and concealed his face with a facemask and baseball cap. Read more ⮕

Duchess of York Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry After His Sudden DeathThe Duchess of York has paid tribute to the 'brilliant' Matthew Perry after his sudden death at age 54, applauding him for bringing 'joy and laughter to so many'. Sarah Ferguson, in a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter, shared a photo of herself, Mr Perry and his Friends co-stars, saying she remembers 'being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor'. 'It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many,' she wrote today, becoming the first royal to honour the star. The Duchess made a cameo during series four of Friends, while the programme filmed in London. It was previously revealed that Sarah was 'nervous' about her scene and Mr Perry offered to stand nearby and support her while she filmed. Mr Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit American sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. An investigation into his cause of death remains ongoing. The Duchess of York (centre) has paid tribute to the 'brilliant' Matthew Perry after his sudden death at age 54, applauding him for bringing 'joy and laughter to so many' Read more ⮕

