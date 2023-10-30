Matthew Perry's dating history: Why the actor never married and famous exes

from his adoring fans as well as other big names in Hollywood, who all spoke highly of his incredible talent and huge heart., in which he candidly detailed his struggles with addiction and mental health, but he also shared insight into his rise to fame after landing the part as Chandler in the Emmy Award-winning comedy in 1994 as well as his romantic relationships with stars includingIn his best-selling memoir, Matthew wrote about how his early relationships affected him.
Around the time that Matthew became a household name, he began dating fellow actor Julia Roberts. The Chandler Bing star wrote self-deprecatingly in his memoir how he couldn't believe that Julia would want to date him. The pair met after she signed up for a guest star slot in the sitcom and Matthew noted how by the time the cast were filming the episode, The One With the Superbowl – in which Julia and Matthew's characters date – they were already an item.
But Matthew ended up calling time on the high profile relationship, explaining in his book that he was "constantly certain" she would break up with him. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable."in which she referred to their brief romance in the early 1990s. The star shared an image of Matthew alongside a caption which rea in part: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. headtopics.com
"He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did.
According to reports, Matthew and Cameron Diaz had a brief dalliance circa 2007 after the Charlie's Angels star called time on her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake. Matthew and Cameron were set up by friends and dated, but it wasn't to last.Matthew and Mean Girls actress Lizzy Caplan dated for six years before they separated in 2012. Reports state that the pair almost got engaged during their time together, despite their relationship starting out as casual. headtopics.com