Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has issued an update regarding Matthew Perry’s cause of death.

Matthew’s body was found in the hottub at his LA home, according to unknown sources which have been cited by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, which was the first to report the news.On Sunday afternoon, Monday morning UK-time, the medical examiner updated the star's cause of death on its website to "deferred".Matthew, known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was 54 when he died.

It is understood the examiner will have requested toxicology reports - which could take months to come back. Matthew's friends and co-stars from across the industry have been paying tribute to the star in the wake of his death though the remaining five lead Friends cast members have yet to speak publicly. headtopics.com

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”Top showbiz news The official Friends account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. headtopics.com

