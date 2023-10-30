Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Deferred as Toxicology Tests Awaited

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been deferred as coroners wait for the final results of his toxicology tests. Perry’s cause of death remains unknown but there were no signs of foul play. Authorities did find anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and a drug for chronic pulmonary disease. Perry had been 'fatigued.' They are currently preparing to release a joint statement, according to the outlet. The source said: 'The entire cast are close, they will be devastated because they were together through the best of times and worst of times.

Matthew Perry's cause of death updated by medical examiner in LAThe Friend's actor died at his home in LA on Saturday afternoon and the first death certificate has been issued after an autopsy Read more ⮕

Medical examiner update over Matthew Perry's cause of deathPerry, 54, played Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom Friends Read more ⮕

Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Under InvestigationThe Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death of actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends. His body was found in a hot tub at his home, and further investigation is required to determine the cause of death. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death updated by LA medical examinerThe Friends star tragically passed away at the weekend. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry cause of death update as Friends co-stars pay tributeAn investigation into the death of the actor at the age of 54 is underway as family, friends and co-stars continue to pay tribute Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Still Under InvestigationThe Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has issued an update regarding Matthew Perry’s cause of death. An autopsy has been conducted, but more investigation is required as the cause of death is still deferred. No foul play is suspected. Read more ⮕