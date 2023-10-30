Matthew Perry Remembered for His Work to Help Others with Addiction

fans have been sharing words from the late actor about how he wanted to be remembered for his work to help others struggling with addiction after he died.Following news of his death, many people on social media have been remembering excerpts from an interview he gave on): “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And paramount thing is that want to help people. That’s what I want.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it,” Matthew said. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m gonna live the rest of my life proving that.”RIP Matthew Perry. Helping people with their addiction is what he wanted to be remembered for, most. Let’s share this message in his memory today…“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says ‘I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it.

In 2013, the actor turned his former home in Malibu into a sober living facility, which he called the Perry House.

