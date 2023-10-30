Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox's relationship - off limits romance to 'in love'

On Sunday, the world woke up to the devastating news that Matthew Perry - most known for playing the character of Chandler Bing in Friends - had passed away at his Los Angeles home.

In the days since Matthew's passing, the actor has received a slew of tributes and condolences from his fans to fellow celebrities. One celeb and fan yet to speak out is Courteney Cox, who played Matthew's on screen wife, Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom.

Matthew had a crush on Courteney during their Friends days While being interviewed by Diane Sawyer in 2022 while promoting his tell all memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew admitted to having a crush on Courteney while they were acting together on Friends. headtopics.com

He said to Diane: "That made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend that I didn't have these crushes." A romance with Courteney was off limits Despite crushing hard on Courteney, Matthew shared that the main cast members (which also included Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, and David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller) made a pact not to date one another.

Courteney and Matthew worked together after Friends While fans were still gutted about Friends coming to an end in 2004, they were treated to the next best thing when Matthew and Courteney teamed up for another project 10 years later. headtopics.com

Courteney loved the fact that Matthew had made the cameo appearance, and gushed: "It was so great to work with him. He’s so sweet," while appearing on Conan in 2014. Matthew has 'always been in love' with Courteney While the couple have never actually hooked up (they've always denied the rumours), they got closer than ever when Courteney reportedly turned to Matthew for support following her brief split from Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid in 2015.

Matthew Perry's Father, John Bennett Perry, Passes Away at 82The showbiz world mourns the loss of John Bennett Perry, father of actor Matthew Perry. John, known for his role in Friends and various other TV shows and films, passed away at the age of 82. He had a close relationship with his son, even appearing in an episode of Friends together. Read more ⮕

David Schwimmer Spotted After Matthew Perry's DeathDavid Schwimmer, co-star of Matthew Perry in Friends, was seen accepting a takeout order at his home following Perry's death. Schwimmer appeared downbeat and concealed his face with a facemask and baseball cap. Read more ⮕

David Schwimmer Spotted After Matthew Perry's DeathDavid Schwimmer, co-star of Matthew Perry in Friends, was seen accepting a takeout order at his home following Perry's death. Schwimmer appeared downbeat and concealed his face with a facemask and baseball cap. Read more ⮕

Friends Creators Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His Unexpected DeathCo-creators and director of Friends issue a joint statement remembering Matthew Perry for his intelligence and humor. Read more ⮕

Hank Azaria Opens Up About His Friendship with Matthew PerryHank Azaria, one of Matthew Perry's oldest friends, shares memories of their friendship and describes Perry as a funny and talented person. Read more ⮕

Hank Azaria Opens Up About His Friendship with Matthew PerryHank Azaria, one of Matthew Perry's oldest friends, shares memories of their friendship and describes Perry as a funny and talented person. Read more ⮕