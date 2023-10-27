Matthew Mott wary of ‘raging favourites’ as England look to avoid further shame

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott is worried the World Cup campaign could get worse (Nick Potts/PA)

The 2019 champions have blown their title defence in remarkable fashion, losing four of their first five matches in thumping fashion to lie ninth in the table, and things are about to get even tougher in Lucknow.

“We play India in a couple of days, the hosts, and they are probably raging favourites at the moment,” he said. “We’ve definitely not performed anywhere near the level that we want to in this tournament, but our first priority at the moment is to make sure we come out and give India a good scrap and hopefully perform a lot better than we have.” headtopics.com

And while rallying from the depths of their current position, fractionally above associates the Netherlands, is some motivation, even Mott has acknowledged a potentially grisly post-mortem awaits on the other side.

“We’re going to have to sit down at the end of this tournament and look ourselves in the eyes and say ‘what can we do a little bit better?’. “I certainly feel like I could have done things a lot better but I’ve been in the job 18 months, we’ve won a World Cup and lost a World Cup. I think I’ve shown the capability that I can coach his team. headtopics.com

Between them, Mott and Buttler must now decide what to do about their team selection, which has been a revolving door since the start of the competition. Against Sri Lanka they fielded an entire XI aged 30 or above for the first time ever and came across a group that was demonstrably past its peak.

Brook is sure to be a cornerstone player in the next four-year cycle and will surely come in to face India, but Mott insists he will not be picking a team purely by birth date.

