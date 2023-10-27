Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves shock fans as they ride bikes pantless in new video

This week marked the couple's reveal of their jointly-curated tequila brand. Making a splash, their introduction was anything but typical.

It came via a playful video showcasing the duo zipping through an agave field on motorcycles, and yes, missing a vital piece of clothing – their pants. The opening of the video sets the tone as Matthew ponderously inquires: “When did tequila stop being tequila?” to which Camila spiritedly replies, “Right? Where’s the fun?”While both look effortlessly cool with matching aviator sunglasses and button-down shirts, a subsequent shot humorously and tastefully blurs out the lower half of their bodies. Evidently, their apparel choice (or lack thereof) was a whimsical nod to the brand's name – "Pantalones", Spanish for pants.

As they ride away, side by side, the scene switches to a toast celebrating their new endeavor. The video ends with a rear view of the couple walking, with the absence of pants playfully concealed yet again.“Please do not keep yours on,” they quip in unison, adding to the video's light-hearted theme.According to the press release, this novel tequila line boasts three distinct variants. The Blanco entices with "notes of honey and citrus. headtopics.com

Matthew's irreverent sense of humor, evident in the tequila promo, isn't a sudden burst of spontaneity. Earlier this month, he shed light on the roots of his comedic sensibilities on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. “My family — and part of Camila and I as well — we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy,” he remarked.

In an amusing revelation, Camila shared a tidbit about Kay McConaughey, Matthew's mother, on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. Apparently, Kay would jovially address Camila using the names of Matthew’s former girlfriends in the initial days of their relationship. Camila fondly remembered, "All she wanted was for me to fight back, and from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves ride bikes butt naked while promoting tequila brand...MATTHEW McConaughey and wife Camila Alves hang out on bikes — minus their undies. The Oscar-winner, 53, and model Camila, 41, went commando in a promo for Pantalones Organic Tequila. They say: “The… Read more ⮕

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila wear NO PANTS on motorcycles for tequila brand Pantalones: 'The...Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila McConaughey gio without pants in the hilarious ad campaign for their new tequila brand named Pantalones Organic Tequila. The stunning couple are seen on motorcycles. Read more ⮕

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila wear NO PANTS on motorcycles for tequila brand Pantalones: 'The...Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila McConaughey gio without pants in the hilarious ad campaign for their new tequila brand named Pantalones Organic Tequila. The stunning couple are seen on motorcycles. Read more ⮕

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila wear NO PANTS on motorcycles for tequila brand Pantalones: 'The...Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila McConaughey gio without pants in the hilarious ad campaign for their new tequila brand named Pantalones Organic Tequila. The stunning couple are seen on motorcycles. Read more ⮕

Derbyshire Police 'do not approach' warning as man 'walks out of prison'Members of the public have been warned not to approach Matthew West Read more ⮕

Emmerdale star breaks down in tears discussing upcoming exit from the showMatthew Wolfenden has played David Metcalfe in Emmerdale for 18 years Read more ⮕