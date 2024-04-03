Mattel Launches Expensive Xbox 360 Building Kit

Mattel is launching a cute Xbox 360 block building kit, but its price tag is more than double what you'd spend on an actual Xbox 360. The 1342-piece set lets you build a classic white Xbox 360 and controller at 3:4 scale.

However, this is much more expensive than a proper Xbox 360. The Mega Microsoft Xbox 360 Video Game Console Building Set will be available in the UK on 15th April.

