Matt O'Riley reflects on his first cap for Denmark

EVER the perfectionist, Matt O’Riley couldn’t help but feel a little deflated after earning his first cap for Denmark during the week. O’Riley was substituted in the 60th minute of the game, and his country went on to lose 2-0 to Northern Ireland, making the occasion something of a bittersweet one for the Celtic midfielder. As it did his birthday, though his new teammates marked the occasion of him turning 23 that evening in any case.
in his career by not being hard on himself, but even still, it took an older head around the Danish dressing room just to give O’Riley a little bit of perspective, and to give him a fairer assessment of his contribution on his debut appearance.And also, to give him a little bit of a red neck, as he was rather press-ganged into addressing a room full of his colleagues after they had serenaded him at length by singing the Danish version of ‘Happy Birthday’.“I played for 60 minutes and we lost the game, the emotions are high and you think you didn't play wel
