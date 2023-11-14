Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry following his death

Matt LeBlanc has become the first of the lead stars of Friends to post a tribute to Matthew Perry following his former co-star’s death at the age of 54. In a heart-wrenching post shared on Instagram, the actor, who played Joey Tribbiani in the beloved sitcom opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing, shared a compilation of photos from the show, including moments from several iconic scenes. The 56-year-old wrote in his caption: ‘Matthew. ‘It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.

The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. ‘It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. ‘Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

