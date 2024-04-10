Matt Hargreaves to Oversee Manchester United's Recruitment Plans

Matt Hargreaves will take charge of Manchester United 's recruitment plans for the upcoming summer transfer window following the departure of John Murtough . Murtough, who had been in the position of football director for over 10 years, submitted his resignation last week. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos Group will continue to oversee the development of a new football leadership structure , with Omar Berrada already added to the club's ranks.

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox are also expected to join the team soon. However, Ashworth may not be able to contribute to United's recruitment for this summer's window due to his current gardening leave from Newcastle United. In the meantime, Hargreaves will oversee the proceedings. There is still uncertainty about Hargreaves' long-term future in the role, as United aims to secure Ashworth's services. Working closely with the Ineos team, Berrada, and possibly Wilcox, Ashworth will have a significant influence on United's recruitment direction

