Matt Hancock misled colleagues over pandemic preparation, inquiry told

When discussing the culture in Downing Street, she added that Coronavirus rules were broken on a daily basis with hundreds of civil servants and ministers potentially at the risk of being fined. However, despite a session lasting several hours, inquiry lawyers only briefly touched on her own contribution to the culture in No 10, after receiving a fixed penalty notice for her own attendance of lockdown parties.

Former Whitehall boss Helen MacNamara exposes Health Secretary Matt Hancock's false claims of having a Covid masterplan. She criticizes Boris Johnson's 'macho' response to the pandemic. Derogatory comments made by Dominic Cummings about MacNamara are also revealed.

Matt Hancock 'Mimed Playing Cricket' In 10 Downing Street During Covid Pandemic

Matt Hancock's confidence and truthfulness during the Covid crisis were criticized in the pandemic inquiry. Former health secretary, Hancock, was seen as 'untruthful' and had 'nuclear levels of confidence' while in office. Helen MacNamara, a high-ranking official, shared her disparaging view of Hancock and recounted a bizarre incident involving him imitating a cricket batsman.

Helen MacNamara told the COVID inquiry that Mr Hancock was 'loving' the responsibility of being health secretary during a global pandemic, and mimed being a cricket batter to demonstrate his confidence - saying 'they bowl them at me, I knock them away'. But others doubted his competence.

